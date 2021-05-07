TheStreet Downgrades Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

AMRC stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. 7,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,144. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

