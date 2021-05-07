Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $76.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00337392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

