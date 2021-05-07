Thomas Netzer Sells 3,540 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $286.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.07.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

