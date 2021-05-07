ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $37,163.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.01110316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00744606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,338.47 or 0.98839346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

