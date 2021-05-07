TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TopBuild worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,129,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

BLD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.32. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.