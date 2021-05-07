Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of TMTNF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. 1,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

