Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $111.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $107.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.

TMTNF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

TMTNF opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

