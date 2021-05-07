Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.67.

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$105.15. 41,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$61.09 and a twelve month high of C$106.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

