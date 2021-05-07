Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$110.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.67.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$61.09 and a 1-year high of C$106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$96.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.07.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.