Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.86.

TOU stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 718,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,399. The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.89.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

