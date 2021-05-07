Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lightspeed POS Call Options (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,192% compared to the typical daily volume of 437 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $61.37 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

