Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tandem Diabetes Care Put Options (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the average volume of 174 put options.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

