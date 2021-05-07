TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $8.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $10.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.91 million to $42.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.93 million, with estimates ranging from $59.30 million to $60.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.