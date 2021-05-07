TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (RNAZ) Plans to Raise $25 Million in May 11th IPO

TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (RNAZ) expects to raise $25 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, May 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC. has a market cap of $47.8 million.

ThinkEquity (a division of Fordham Financial Management) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “TransCode Therapeutics is an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics. We have created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. Our lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which causes approximately 90% of all cancer deaths representing over nine million deaths per year worldwide. We believe that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Our drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28b, focus on the treatment of tumors by targeting PD-L1 and Lin28b, respectively. “.

TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2016 and has 6 employees. The company is located at 6 Liberty Square, #2382 Boston, MA 02109 and can be reached via phone at (857) 837-3099.

