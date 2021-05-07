TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $635.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $657.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

TDG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $597.17. 194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.15. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $303.51 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

