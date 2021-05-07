Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 278,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,467,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

