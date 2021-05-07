TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 941,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,070. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

