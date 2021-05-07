Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevena in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.59. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 285,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 863,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trevena by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trevena by 1,789.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 246,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,655 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.