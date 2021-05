Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as low as C$0.95. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 26,110 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$30.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.41.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

