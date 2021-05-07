TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriMas reported year-over-year improvement in first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings and revenues. Both the metrics also beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between 50 cents and 57 cents for the current quarter. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 24%. Its Packaging group will benefit from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home and industrial cleaning, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, weak performance in the aerospace segment due to lower air travel amid the pandemic, and lower steel cylinder demand that is impacting sales in the Specialty Products remain headwinds. Nevertheless, cost control efforts, acquisitions and a strong pipeline of both product and process innovation will drive results.”

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,718 shares of company stock worth $4,554,438 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TriMas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TriMas by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

