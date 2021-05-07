TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE:TNET opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,468 shares of company stock worth $8,154,760. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

