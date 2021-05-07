Tripio (TRIO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $2.00 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00794639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,036.80 or 0.08807462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

