Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.60, but opened at $24.76. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,987,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.75.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

