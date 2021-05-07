Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $119.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.33.

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $122.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

