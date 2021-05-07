TROY Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, TROY has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. TROY has a market cap of $224.54 million and $21.63 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

