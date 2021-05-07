Truepoint Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

VO stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.57. 20,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,438. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

