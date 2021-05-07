Truepoint Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

