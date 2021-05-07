Truist Securiti Comments on trivago’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for trivago in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get trivago alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

TRVG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 11,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,194. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.