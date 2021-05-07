Truist Securiti Weighs in on Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

