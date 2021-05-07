TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.73

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.73 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 241.56 ($3.16). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 79,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £419.59 million and a PE ratio of 300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.