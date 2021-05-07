TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.140-4.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.14-4.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

