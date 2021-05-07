Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $304.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.29 and a 200-day moving average of $351.77. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

