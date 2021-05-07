Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Trimmed by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $402.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,015. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

