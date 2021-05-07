U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal Acquires 30,000 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SLCA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 1,186,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,363. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $823.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

