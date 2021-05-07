Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.05.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 1,458,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,820,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

