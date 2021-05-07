Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

