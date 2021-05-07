UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,704 ($100.65) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,354.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,563.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.06.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

