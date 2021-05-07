UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €25.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.57 ($35.97).

FRA:EVK opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.09.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

