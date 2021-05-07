UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Given New GBX 975 Price Target at Barclays

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON:UDG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 861 ($11.25). The stock had a trading volume of 696,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.50 ($11.62). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 823.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 786.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.