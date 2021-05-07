UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 947,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. UGI has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

