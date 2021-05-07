Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Under Armour stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

