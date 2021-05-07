Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Union Pacific traded as high as $229.08 and last traded at $225.37, with a volume of 27192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.67.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

