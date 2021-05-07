Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $40.31 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.31 or 0.00071071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

