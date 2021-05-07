United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

UFCS stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

