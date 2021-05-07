United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $390.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as high as $341.34 and last traded at $341.16, with a volume of 7361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.71.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.