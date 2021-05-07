United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

