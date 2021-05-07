United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.99 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.41. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

