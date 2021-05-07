UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.74. 17,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $394.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

