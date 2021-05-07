Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.