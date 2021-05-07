Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $154.70.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

