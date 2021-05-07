Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.
Universal Health Services stock opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $154.70.
In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
